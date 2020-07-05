A fire has broken out at a Scottish zoo, forcing tourists to be evacuated.
Fire crews were called to Fife zoo at around 12.10pm on Sunday to reports of the blaze.
Plumes of black smoke could be seen towering above the zoo in Ladybank, near Cupar, as four engines worked to contain the fire.
All visitors were evacuated, and reports online suggest the blaze broke out in the soft play area, close to an enclosure which houses marmosets.
The zoo has since confirmed that no animals or people were injured in the fire.
They posted on social media: "All humans and animals are safe. All emergency teams are on site to contain the fire.
"Thank you for the concern."
The zoo has been open to the public for less than one week after closing due to the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.
