ANDREW Marr’s introduction of Melania Trump as only the second foreigner to be First Lady of the US perhaps had some viewers wondering who the first had been.
The answer is Louise Catherine Johnson Adams, the wife of John Quincy Adams, the sixth President of the US. John Quincy, in turn, was the son of the second President, John Adams, as played by Paul Giamatti in the 2008 television drama of the same name, with Laura Linney as his wife. The official White House website says Louisa Catherine, a Londoner, did not come to America until four years after she had married Quincy Adams. “Political enemies sometimes called her English,” it notes.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.