Firefighters were forced to evacuate visitors at a zoo in Fife yesterday after a large blaze broke out at the premises.
Crews, including four appliances and a specialist resource, were called to Fife Zoo in Cupar just after midday on Sunday.
Dramatic photos showed smoke and flames pouring out of a building at the attraction, which is near Collessie.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one person had been treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
The zoo confirmed on social media that all of its animals were safe after reports suggested that keepers had to remove a group of marmosets from their enclosure as it was close to the fire.
The post stated: “Some of you may have already seen the news, but sadly we have had a fire at Fife Zoo.
“We are currently closed and will keep everyone updated as best we can.
“All humans and animals are safe. Thank you for the concern.”
