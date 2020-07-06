SCOTTISH actor Sam Heughan has been tipped by James Bond fans to take over the role as 007.
Outlander actor Heughan, 40, beat off stars including Idris Elba and Tom Hardy in a poll for RadioTimes.com.
The poll attracted almost 80,000 votes from across the world, with the Dumfries and Galloway-born actor coming away the clear favourite - with almost 30% of the votes.
The current 007, Daniel Craig, has insisted No Time To Die - which will be releasd later this year after being delayed by the coronavirus - will be his last turn as Bond.
Heughan previously revealed he auditioned for the role of 007 15 years ago for Casino Royale.
"I think a lot of actors were seen in the UK," he told This Morning. "Of course it would be a dream role."
Here are the fan-favourites to become the next James Bond:
- Sam Heughan (30 per cent)
- Tom Hardy (14 per cent)
- Henry Cavill (11 per cent)
- Idris Elba (10 per cent)
- Tom Hiddleston (five per cent)
- Richard Madden (four per cent)
- Michael Fassbender (three per cent)
- Aidan Turner (three per cent)
- Cillian Murphy (three per cent)
- James Norton (three per cent)
