Scottish travel agency Barrhead Travel has confirmed plans to make staff redundant following "a drop in customer confidence" due to travel restrictions.
The company also blamed quarantine uncertainty and the fact it will have to contribute to the costs of the furlough system from next month.
It has not said how many jobs will go but at least one branch, in central Glasgow, will close.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon condemns protest urging visitors not to cross Scottish border
Barrhead currently runs 76 outlets in Scotland.
It also has offices in Newcastle, Cumbria, Southampton, Leicester and Belfast.
A statement from the company said: "We will be ensuring that there is full support available for all our colleagues - personally and professionally - over the coming months."
The TSSA trade union, representing travel workers, has urged the company to work with staff representatives.
READ MORE: Quarantine checks to begin for travellers arriving in Scotland
It is also pressing the Scottish government to develop a plan for the whole sector.
The union argues that shopping streets are opening up again and people are eager to make holiday plans.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment