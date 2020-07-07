AGEISM, a shift to vocational schemes and business resilience were the topics debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Guardian

Stefan Stern, co-author of Myths of Management and the former director of the High Pay Centre, said the pandemic had shone a light on the way society is ill equipped to deal with the older population.

“In the past few weeks I have spent quite a lot of time with my father, who will shortly turn 98. It has been painful to see how ill-equipped some organisations are to serve older customers,” he said. “For example, his milkman is no longer allowed to accept payment by cheque. The company, Milk & More, is the largest of its kind in the country, and cited the cost savings of moving payments online, in spite of objections from the National Pensioners Convention.”

He asked why so many people were in a rush to ‘jettison’ older people, and the old ways of doing things.

“The death toll in care homes over the past few months has been an appalling manifestation of our neglect, perhaps even contempt, for older people,” he added. “This is no country for old men, or women. Dominic Cummings has denied that he ever espoused the view attributed to him – that the government’s initial strategy towards Covid-19 involved “herd immunity, protect the economy and if that means some pensioners die, too bad”.

He is in favour of modernity, he said, and is a fan of the young. But ‘experience and sober judgment count, and that paying heed to our older fellow citizens will pay dividends,’ he said. “They know things too.

“The alternative – a constant lurching after the latest fashionable or semi-formed idea, an inability to respect and preserve the valuable legacy of previous generations – seems utterly unattractive, and dangerous.”

The Daily Express

Leo McKinstry said the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, was the undoubted star of the Government during Covid 19.

“Even though he was only appointed to his post just weeks before the outbreak, he has shown coolness, authority and imagination under pressure,” he said. “Yet now he faces his sternest test.”

He said there were fears that, with the end of his job protection scheme looming, there could be vast unemployment.

“Without action, an economic apocalypse could be on its way,” he warned. “This Wednesday in his financial statement to the Commons, the Chancellor will outline his plan to avoid that grim eventuality by boosting growth.”

Among the anticipated measures, he said, was a switch in focus from the ‘bloated, dysfunctional university sector’ to technical education.

“This sensible approach is long overdue. The folly of the fashionable bias in favour of university degrees was exposed throughout the Covid emergency, where practical knowledge proved more useful than paper qualifications.”

He pointed out that key workers kept society functioning ‘not arts graduates.’

“The obsession with university degrees has entrenched snobbery and hindered social mobility,” he said. “The average pay for vice-chancellors last year was £253,000. It can only be hoped that, with the new emphasis on technical training, this gravy train is coming to a halt.Rishi Sunak must prove that he really means business.”

The Scotsman

Murray McCall, managing partner of Anderson Strathern, said the national and global landscape will remain volatile for some time post Covid 19.

“A significant adjustment is needed in the way we chart our course through a period of such uncertainty and that involves building business resilience in the months and years ahead,” he said.

He said they had launched a business resilience unit and a checklist to provide practical help.

“The housing market, both in terms of private rental and sales, has been curtailed in recent months but we are now seeing the results of the pent-up demand and our residential property team is preparing for a major spike in activity levels when the market starts to move again,” he added.

“Being resilient and being able to adapt will be key.

“We are optimistic not only about transitioning to the ‘new normal’, but in driving transformational change which serves the best interests of clients and staff alike.”