A GROUP led by a nationalist agitator is to defy a call by Nicola Sturgeon not to protest on the Scotland-England border.

A gathering is being planned for Thursday to protest against any one south of the border travelling into Scotland in a move which has been circulated through various groups including the Scottish independence forum, Action For Scotland.

Serial protester, campaigner and nationalist activist Sean Clerkin (below) announced the move as the First Minister said protestors who displayed a "keep Scotland Covid free" banner at the border with England on Saturday "do not speak for me" adding that it is not "sensible or helpful".

Nicola Sturgeon has not ruled out a quarantine system for people coming to Scotland from other parts of the UK and stressed it was "about public health", not "whether people in England are welcome in Scotland".

On Saturday, a small group of protestors gathered at the side of the A1 road at the border, wearing protective overalls and encouraging people to "stay out" of Scotland.

The group were widely criticised both by Scottish government figures and opposition politicians, with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeting that "these morons don't represent the Scotland I know and love".

I have no idea how anybody would think this would win over support for independence. It could not be more counter productive and ill-conceived. pic.twitter.com/182YFXsv5c — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) July 4, 2020

When questioned about the matter at her daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said she agreed with Mr Yousaf.

Mr Clerkin is now defiantly setting up the "non-violent peaceful protest" saying that Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousef should be praising the Saturday protesters "for being good Scottish patriots and for standing up for the people of Scotland."

"We will make two points very clear. One is that Scotland is a nation with its own culture and history and own language," he said.

"We will be protesting there to say that Scotland has a Covid-19 rate five times less than that of England. Given Super Saturday, there will be a massive spike in the coronavirus south of the border."

He said the fact that pubs and restaurants were opened in England was a "recipe for disaster" and "we don't want Covid up here".

"We want people who are south of the border to stay south of the border and not come up to Scotland. That includes, Scots, English, any nationality. If they are down in England they should stay there until this virus is over.

"It is about public health, and protecting Scottish people. I would ask you to join the convoy down to the border.

"Instead of Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousef condemning the protest on Saturday, which I thought was a very good protest by people, patriots, they should be praising them for being good Scottish patriots, for standing up for the people of Scotland, instead of criticising them. They did nothing wrong. they were good people, and moderates."

But I repeat what I said yesterday anyone who thinks shouting “F-off” at the border is a good look is woefully mistaken. It’s right up there with the #NoDebate crowd. If the @scotgov consider additional public health measures are needed they will take them — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) July 5, 2020

There are currently no plans to impose quarantine or any other kind of restrictions on travellers from the rest of the UK into Scotland, and there has been no formal discussion on whether they should be introduced.

But there has been an escalating row between the Scottish and UK governments over the issue, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying "there is no such thing as a border between Scotland and England" and Ms Sturgeon hitting out at "absurd and ridiculous political statements".

Mr Clerkin has a history of protesting and publicly confronting high profile politicians.

He was a leading member of prominent hardline Scottish independence group Scottish Resistance before beinn banned over a “racist” banner displayed by protesters outside the SNP conference hall in Edinburgh, last year.

The banner said “England get out of Scotland”.

Scottish Resistance said at the time that Sean Clerkin was suspended following his "stupid statements" to the press and responses to other members in the group "where he is known as Mr Marmite".

Mr Clerkin, who is known for chasing former Scottish Labour leader Iain Gray into a sandwich shop in 2011 said in response to the controversy: "The banner displayed at the SNP conference is not racist and is not anti English.

He also challenged former Tory leader Annabel Goldie ahead of a Conservative campaign event.

Jim Murphy and Labour-supporting comedian Eddie Izzard have also been subject to a Clerkin surprise.

In 2017 he disrupted a Holyrood committee when he wanted to give evidence on a petition on the bedroom tax he submitted.

He has also filmed himself making videos challenging politicians. In one of the videos, he sat in a dark room and said he was "throwing down the glove of challenge" to then Labour leader Johann Lamont to face him in a debate.

In March, the Barrhead activist was thrown out of the Scottish Parliament after a protest during First Minister's Questions.

Mr Clerkin interrupted the session from the public gallery by shouting about budgets for homelessness services.

Do you support the Scottish border protests? Please RT for a bigger sample, to show the SNP what their voters think. — Mark McDougall (@ScotlandIsLife) July 5, 2020

Ms Sturgeon said in her daily coronavirus briefing: "This is not a question about whether people in England are welcome in Scotland - of course they are, just as people in Scotland are hopefully welcome in England. It's about public health and I will take decisions based on protecting the people of Scotland if there is a risk to public health.

"That is not political or constitutional and it is certainly not based on any desire to keep English people out of Scotland."

In response to a further question, she added: "I don't approve of the protests, and I would ask people not to protest on the border because I don't think it is a particularly sensible or helpful thing to do.

"I can't be clearer than I have been - the SNP is an open and welcoming party and Scotland is an open and welcoming country, and that kind of protest is not something I condone or endorse in any way, shape or form."