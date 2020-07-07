President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will be tested for Covid-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs on Monday. He did not say whether he was showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
The president of Brazil has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease, told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia that he is feeling well.
READ MORE: President Jair Bolsonaro to send army to fight huge fires in the Amazon
Brazil’s supreme court published documents in May showing that Mr Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with US leader Donald Trump in Florida.
Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly appeared in public without wearing a mask, shaking hands with supporters and mingling with crowds.
READ MORE: Letters: Populist trio have much to answer for
He has fiercely criticised local leaders’ restrictions on activity and said the economic impact of shutdowns would inflict more hardship than the virus.
Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace on Monday that he had just visited the hospital and been tested.
He told gatherers: "I can't get very close.
"I came from the hospital. I underwent a lung scan. The lung's clean."
The president's office said in a statement that the president is at his home and is "in good health".
Brazil has suffered one of the world's worst outbreaks with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 deaths according to official data.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.