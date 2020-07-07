THE team at a Scottish shopping mall has outlined how it will safely reopen the non-essential stores at the centre in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

The plan drawn up by staff at intu Braehead, in Renfrewshire, to keep everyone who visits or works there safe includes social distancing and hygiene procedures and more support to help stores safely reopen.

It includes placing limits on the number of people allowed into the centre at a time, with a raft of other measures including floor stickers indicating a one-way system for visitors making their way through the centre and staff training to ensure visitors stay socially distanced.

intu Braehead staff member, Jonathan Cunningham wears a mask as he helps prepare the shopping centre for reopening

Visitors to the Renfrew mall will also be required to wear face coverings in line with Scottish government instructions.

The Scottish Government has indicated that shopping centres can reopen on Monday, July 13.

Enhanced hygiene regimes that were introduced at the start of the coronavirus outbreak will continue, with even more deep cleaning of key areas and touch points like escalators, toilets and keypads.

These measures have remained in place since intu Braehead provided vital access to essential services such as pharmacies and supermarkets during lockdown. Automatic Hand sanitation dispensers will also remain at entrances and other locations throughout the centre for visitors to use.

And intu Braehead staff will be given personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe, with facemasks and gloves provided to frontline workers such as security and customer service staff and visors issued to waste and environmental teams.

Building services engineer, Jim Webster fits protective screens to the customer services desk at intu Braehead

The centre’s team has given individual stores support to help them reopen safely and in line with Government guidelines, such as queuing zones in the malls to ensure social distancing inside shops.

Peter Beagley, intu Braehead's centre director said: "We can't wait to see our wide variety of stores reopen to give people some much-needed retail therapy, which would be a perfect antidote to the lengthy lockdown we're thankfully now coming out of.

“Our team has been working hard to have the centre fully open in line with the government’s guidelines and we’re doing everything we can to make sure intu Braehead is a safe place to visit and to work.

The intu Braehead mall is well signposted to keep shoppers safe when the shopping centre fully reopens

“It will be a different experience than usual for everyone who visits us, but this is to make sure everyone is safe and enjoys their time when they come shopping.

“We know we cannot do this alone and everyone who visits us, whether for work or to shop will play their part in keeping themselves and each other safe by following official guidelines and the instructions and safety information provided by our team.”