A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl has died after getting into difficulty in a river.
Emergency services were called out to the Hermitage near Dunkeld, Perthshire, on Monday evening to a report of two people in the water.
Police said the girl and a 26-year-old woman were taken to hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Officers said the girl’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 6.50pm on Monday July 6 to a report of two people in the water at Ossian’s Cave, the Hermitage, Dunkeld.
“A seven-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman were taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
“Sadly the child was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened but the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
“Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has any information and not already spoken to officers is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3124 of Monday, July 6, 2020.”
Deputy First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “This is devastating news at The Hermitage and I extend my deepest sympathy to the family of this young girl.”
