IN the midst of a pandemic, Brexit and a global recession, we are being bounced into a dispute with China, by a small clique of Tory MPs ("China warns of ‘consequences’ if Britain rejects Huawei 5G role", The Herald, July 7). China is a totalitarian state, which the West has coddled for decades, resulting in the greatest transfer of tech knowledge ever. Hong Kong was always going to revert to direct rule, and agitation for democracy has sped up the process.

The focus on security over Huawei is odd, given we are now aware of the CIA using a Swiss encryption company to spy on its supposed allies for the last 50 years. Espionage is endemic, and can be a deterrent for war.

The UK needs to trade: it needs a builder of nuclear power stations; expertise on high speed rail; tourists; purchasers of our goods. If Westminster bases trade on the conduct of every country, then there are few who would pass the test of democracy or respect for human rights in the present, never mind the past. It looks to me as if we are being used as a cat’s paw for the United States in their new “Cold War” with China, a dangerous game given the capricious nature of President Trump.

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

READING all the press recently about Huawei's participation in our communication network I fear that the lobbyists against Huawei are winning. I have not seen any proper analysis for and against their participation. The security empire is famous for exaggerating the risks of all sorts of things. It needs to do that to keep itself in business.

Although I am behind the times on computing I am aware of the costs of falling behind other countries. I am also aware of the tactics of the United States when it comes to trying to ensure that other countries are behind them. There are plenty of example through the years where they did everything in their power to stop projects which would threaten their superiority, for example Concorde. It would be nice if we had the expertise to go it alone but we do not. Let us ignore the US and cooperate with the Chinese.

Jim McAdam, Maidens.

I AGREE with Andrew McKie that we should stand up to China more ("We can afford to stand up to China more, and we should", The Herald, July 7 ), but not that “it’s hardly fair to attribute responsibility for diseases to the places where they happen to pop up in”. If it can be established beyond reasonable doubt that a disease with worldwide consequences has resulted from cultural or unhygienic practices which could be avoided, or if spread has been covered up: why not?

R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.