HAVING really missed Scottish football and attending matches, I was looking forward to the release of the football fixtures for next season, 2020/2021 (Lennon holds out hope", Herald Sport, .

Imagine my disappointment when I realised that for August my team will be involved in games starting at 16.30 on Sundays which I presume will continue for the rest of the season. Other clubs are similarly affected.

As has been reported before, football authorities or clubs who make decisions on kick-off times seem to have no consideration for the fans who attend games whether it be home or away.

A lot of us rely on public transport to travel to games and many travel long distances to get there. Do the authorities not realise that, in some areas, public transport is very lacking or non-existent on Sunday evenings and nights, making it difficult to get home?

We have heard recently so many in the football world bemoan the fact that they need fans at the games to make money. It would be nice when fans are again able to attend games that they remember this and don't further alienate the people who really keep the clubs alive.

John O'Boyle, Caldercruix.

WIND CONSOLATION

WITH the knowledge that there is no evidence that industrial wind turbines will do anything to alter what the climate does we watch with ever more horror and disbelief as the Scottish Government backs the wind industry’s destruction of our precious land and seascapes.

However, there is one thing we can all be thankful for.

At a maximum of 30 per cent efficiency turbines are slaughtering around a third of the birds, bats and insects they would be if they worked properly.

Lyndsey Ward, Beauly.

COOL ON SKIFFLE

THE Millport crowd scene of July 1957 ("Lonnie Donegan, The King of Skiffle", The Herald, July 6) occasions my comment. The drookit audience appear totally unimpressed with the efforts of the Peepel Skiffle Group. Albeit Lonnie Donegan was instrumental in the acceptance of skiffle, I do not recall it becoming popular in the Glasgow area.

Bereft of piano (latterly keyboards) and drums, skiffle groups never challenged the many emergent trad jazz bands who in turn were superseding the swing dance bands of that era. Regardless, full marks to the Peepel for braving the elements (and audience) on a wet July day with their version of Crocodile Rock.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

APPARENTLY we will see shopping malls closing in the future. With that in mind can I suggest that Glasgow's St Enoch’s Centre would make a great railway station?

John Dunlop, Ayr.

WEEL, NOW

CONCERN has been expressed in these columns about the viability of the Gaelic language.

That apart, Scotland is enriched by a wealth of local dialects, which is remarkable in such a small country. Expressions common to Dundee may be as foreign to residents of Aberdeen as those in the granite city will to those in Skye.

The NHS is supported by many engaged in the delivery of healthcare, some of whom are quick to interpret the descriptions used to describe various disorders as described by patients from different areas of the country.

One such example is the significant difference between a patient complaining of being "no awfy weel" and the more serious condition of another being "awfy no weel".

Vive la difference.

Malcolm Allan, Bishopbriggs.