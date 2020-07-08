A CANDLE flickers in the window of Carol Anne Stewart’s home. The tiny flame was one of many up and down the country in memory of those who had lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Ms Stewart’s brother Derek died from the virus last month at the age of 57 leaving the family, including his wife Maureen, devastated.

Like thousands of families, they have been grieving at a time when lockdown restrictions and social distancing have been in place.

However, relatives from across the country have come together in an online community to support one another.

Yellow Hearts to Remember - Covid19 was started following an idea by David Gompertz, from Worcestershire, whose wife Sheila, 83, died from the virus. He had the idea for yellow ribbons to be used to remember people who died. However it soon turned into the idea of placing a yellow heart in a window and with the help of granddaughter Hannah a Facebook page was started which now has more than 6000 members with families posting messages and pictures in a bid to support one another.

And the colour yellow has now become associated with families who have lost someone.

Ms Stewart, from Glasgow, said: “It has been devastating for us losing Derek and it comes less than a year since I lost my other brother Ian.

“We are trying to be strong and help one another through this particularly for Maureen and the family.

“A group on Facebook has given us the chance to speak to people and that’s how we learned about the idea of putting a candle in our window. It was something families did on Saturday night. We were also looking to see if we could light buildings up in yellow, the colour now linked to those who have died from coronavirus, and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was lit up for us.

“I went along to see it and it was very emotional, but also magical.”

The Stewarts have linked up with local families through the group and are supporting The Herald’s Garden of Remembrance campaign to create a memorial in Pollok Park. The aim is to build a cairn with a stone representing the lives of every Scot who has died from the virus. A fundraising target of £50,000 has been set.

Ms Stewart added: “I think the idea of a memorial is a lovely idea and we will certainly do all we can to fundraise for it.”

Hannah Gompertz and her family have been amazed at how the Yellow Hearts to Remember group has grown.

She said: "We wanted to raise awareness about the people who died and to show they weren't just a number. The group now offers solidarity to people who are grieving and support one another. The hearts have become an important symbol. We heard about the memorial plans and it seems Scotland seems to be leading the way."

Eloise Herridge, from Wakefield, in Yorkshire, who has become involved with the Facebook page , lost her dad Kim Brien to the virus at the age of just 60.

She said: “I discovered the page and the idea of yellow hearts as my father Kim’s funeral was due to be held. It is a place where people can be remembered. I think some of us felt those who died weren’t being recognised and this page gives people the chance to do that.

“I think The Herald’s memorial is a fantastic idea. My parents got engaged in Scotland so it means a lot to the family. I would like to think there will be a memorial in England, but I would certainly like to see the one in Glasgow.”

To donate go to: gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance. Donations can be posted to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow G32 8FG. With cheques made payable to The Herald. If you would like to help, send an email to: memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk