Scots have pulled together to help restore a zoo which was the scene of a huge blaze at the weekend.

Owners of Fife Zoo have shared devastating images of the damage caused by the fire on Sunday, July 5, which is said to have started in the soft play area of the premises.

A charred image of science and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough was the first thing found by bosses after firefighters controlled the flames.

The zoo, near Collessie and Cupar, reopened on June 29 after closing in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But it was forced to evacuate tourists and subsequently close its doors for several days after the fire.

This first thing we came across after the blaze. Sir David you are still our inspiration. Please help spread the word. We need as much help as we can get. Devastated :( pic.twitter.com/BuDiWf0q4T — Fife Zoo 🦓🦓🦓🦓 (@Fife_Zoo) July 7, 2020

The zoo is home to animals including lemurs and zebras, and owners confirmed that all animals were safe.

One person was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Now, almost £6500 has been raised by kind-hearted Scots who want to help the zoo get back on its feet.

The sum has come from more than 300 donors, with many leaving notes of well-wishes and tributes.

One wrote: "This is such a lovely place and my grandchildren have all enjoyed their visits! Wishing Fife Zoo all the best and good luck for the future!"

Another said: "Good Luck. Hope the fundraising will help them get back on their feet as soon as possible. All the help being offered is very inspiring."

A note on the Just Giving page from the zoo's director, Briony Taylor, reads: "Thank you all for your support at this difficult time, we really appreciate everything that you have all done."

Although no animals were harmed, the electricity and water supply on site was severely damaged, with temporary power supplied having to be installed to protect the most vulnerable animals who rely on hot or cold habitats to survive.

Ms Taylor said: “Once the fire crews had dealt with the flames, we put a post out on Facebook looking for help with our electricity supply supplying power to the animal shelters.

“The SP Energy Networks team showed up soon after and set up an electricity generator for us, which helped get both ourselves and our animal neighbours back up and running.

“We’re absolutely devastated by the damage that’s been done after working so hard to build the zoo and get going again after lockdown, but we can’t thank the SP Energy Networks team enough.

“They were so helpful and helped us quickly get power running across the zoo to ensure the safety of our animals.”

Ross Galbraith, district general manager of SP Energy Networks said: “We know the fire has had a devastating impact on the zoo so we’re pleased that we were able to play our part in ensuring a power supply was made available and as quickly as possible to maintain the safety of the animals”

“We’re committed to helping and supporting the communities we work in and we wish Fife Zoo well as they recover from this”