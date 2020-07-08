Eleven towns in Scotland have emerged as some of the most affordable places to buy a property in the UK.

The country's most budget-friendly towns have been revealed through analysis by Zoopla, and feature almost a dozen Scottish towns in its top 20.

In an analysis of the average property prices and average earnings in more than 1000 UK towns, the property destination firm compiled a price-to-earnings ratio which represents the number of average salaries it would take to afford a property in each town.

Cumnock in East Ayrshire has been revealed as Scotland's most affordable area, with a home setting you back around £74,000.

Gross annual earnings per person in Cumnock average at £31,000, equating to a 2.39 price to earnings ratio to buy a property in this area.

It came second in the UK just behind Shildon in County Durham, with the average property price coming in at £60,000.

When looking at annual earnings, per person, they average at £28,000, which equates to 2.11 price to earnings ratio.

Other Scottish towns making the top 20 include Girvan in South Ayrshire at number 5, with the average property price sitting at £84,000, and Stevenston in North Ayrshire, boasting an average price of £77,000.

The remaining Scottish towns which featured in the top 20 list are:

Mauchline, East Ayrshire

Wick, Highlands

Irvine, North Ayrshire

Kilwinning, North Ayrshire

Maybole, East Ayrshire,

Shotts, North Lanarkshire

Thurso, Highlands

Port Glasgow, Inverclyde

Commenting on the analysis, Tom Parker, consumer expert at Zoopla says: “With the UK housing market opening up again, we know, now more than ever, that it’s important for buyers or potential buyers to know where they can get the most for their money when purchasing a property.

"With budgets tighter than usual, we want to ensure that buying a property is still attainable - even during these unprecedented times.

“Lockdown has resulted in a shift in the way we work, as more employers are allowing their employees to work from home for the foreseeable - and as a result, our property priorities are changing.

"The desire for greater indoor and outdoor space and fewer people having to commute into the office means that the property field is larger and more achievable than ever before - so make use of the analysis and find out a suitable, but most importantly affordable, location to find your dream home.”