Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear wellies.

From sea to plate, Scotland’s seafood industry is working extremely hard, adapting to new guidelines and developing new ways to supply fresh, nutritious seafood to consumers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Seafood Scotland, the national trade and marketing body for the Scottish seafood industry.

With upwards of 80% of Scotland’s catch normally being exported internationally, the sector and the communities which depend on the sea for their livelihoods have been particularly impacted.

But their survival is critical, and luckily for us in Scotland, we can help – simply by taking advantage of their supply of fresh seafood, which is an important part of our healthy diet.

Normally around 60% of the fish we eat in Scotland is imported from abroad, but the current situation has caused a surge in demand from Scottish consumers who want to eat their ‘own’ seafood. And seafood businesses have taken the bait.

Scottish seafood businesses have quickly developed new distribution networks closer to home, with some delivering direct to the doorsteps of their local communities.

Scottish consumers have fast, fresh and widespread access to some of the finest seafood in the world, and it’s at times like these when they are really showing their loyalty to home-grown businesses, checking labels and demanding Scottish when they shop.

SEAFOOD MYTHS

There are many myths surrounding seafood

– here are some of the most common, and the reasons why they need not be a barrier to enjoying Scottish seafood at home:

I don’t like the taste of fish

In Scotland, we have over 60 native species of seafood, from meaty whitefish to delicate shellfish, so we’re sure there’s one to suit you!

Seafood is difficult to cook

Of course, some fancy recipes will challenge even the most accomplished home cooks. However, for a basic white fish dish try creating a tinfoil parcel, adding a fillet of fish, a couple of slices of lemon or lime and some herbs, sealing and steaming in a hot pan for 5 minutes, and voila – a tasty, healthy dish is on the table.

There’s not enough fish in the sea

Scotland’s fishing industry is one of the world leaders in sustainability and the entire industry works together to protect resources, stocks and the marine environment for generations of fishermen to come. It’s also a very heavily regulated and managed sector, so that stocks maintain a balanced level.

CHOOSE THE FRESHEST

IT’S not hard to find some of the best seafood in the world, right on our doorstep.

Supermarkets across the country stock a wide range, just check the label to make sure its Scottish.

Your local fishmonger is a true seafood hero, and under present circumstances, many have established delivery services so you can have the finest seafood, packed with essential vitamins and omega-3s, delivered direct to your door.

For those who live near a fishing port, check to see if any local fishing businesses are selling direct to the public from the boat or pier-side – you can’t get any fresher!

SEAFOOD HEROES

Located on the northern coast of Scotland’s mainland is Scrabster Seafoods, just a half-hour’s drive from John o’Groats. Scrabster Seafoods has been a family business for over 50 years, and we asked William Calder a second generation fish merchant, to tell us what makes it all tick.

Tell us a bit about the business

My father set up Scrabster Seafoods in the ‘60s, and I joined about 20 years ago after returning from uni. We buy at auctions here in Scotland, process the fish, and then send it on to our customers here in the UK and around the world. In Scotland, we do lots of work with brown crab and whitefish species, and we also work with other species at our offices in France and the Faroe Islands.

What do your customers think about Scottish seafood?

Scotland has the best seafood in the world. Our seas are naturally very clean, and stocks are well-managed and healthy. Scottish seafood always demands a premium because of its provenance.

I’d like to see more people within the UK choosing Scottish. We have this incredible bounty of seafood on our doorstep, and it’s absolutely delicious. Eating Scottish also supports our local economies, which contributes to the country’s overall economic prosperity.

What’s the best part of the job?

Any given day, I might speak to people from 10 different countries. It’s great to make those contacts around the world and it’s great to work with our contacts at home as well. Scotland’s seafood sector is competitive but friendly, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What’s your favourite seafood?

I love shellfish. The white meat from a brown crab is hard to beat, and langoustines with lemon and parsley butter are also delicious. And of course, you can’t beat a haddock supper.

----------------------------------------------

RECIPE: Lemon Sole Filo Parcel with Olives, Sun Blushed Tomatoes, Pesto and Salad

INGREDIENTS

8 small lemon sole fillets

16 sun blushed tomatoes

24 black olives, pitted

4 dessert spoons of pesto

4 sheets of filo pastry

50g butter, melted

1 bag of green leaves (watercress and rocket)

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

125g mozzarella ball, torn

balsamic syrup

salt and pepper to season

Serves 4

METHOD

Carefully open out the filo pastry sheets. Brush one half with melted butter and fold over.

Place one of the lemon sole fillets on a board and add 4 sun blushed tomatoes and 6 olives on top of the fillet.

Spread 1 dessert spoon of pesto over the second fillet and then sandwich the fillets together.

Place the lemon sole sandwich in the middle of the filo pastry and fold the edges over to form a parcel.

Place the parcel, folded side down, onto a baking tray and brush the top of the parcel with melted butter. Repeat for all 4 parcels.

Season the parcels with salt and pepper and place into a pre-heated oven at 200oC for 8 minutes, or until the pastry is golden.

Assemble the salad with the green leaves, the cherry tomatoes and the mozzarella.

Drizzle the balsamic syrup over the salad to dress. Serve the lemon sole parcels with salad.