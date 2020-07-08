THE little yellow hearts have become a symbol of the lives lost to coronavirus across the country.

With families restricted in how they can come together to grieve and support one another, it has been a particularly difficult time for them.

However, a craft enthusiast from Bathgate, West Lothian came up with an idea which is providing comfort to those who have lost relatives.

Paula Burlet began making resin hearts in yellow as a little keepsake for people who had lost a loved one. News quickly spread and now she has made more than 2,000. They are free of charge, but Ms Burlet has fundraised to be able to buy the materials needed.

“I hadn’t lost anyone to the virus, but wanted to do something. I have been through tragedy in my life and I think I can empathise with people,” said Ms Burlet.

“I had been working with resin art and started making hearts. I put them on a website and it took off from there. I know that each heart represents a person who has died and it is nice to think it can bring a little comfort to people.

“One lady sent me a message saying you have no idea what it means to have something tangible, something she can hold and makes her happy for a moment. I have had people from all over the UK get in touch as well as people from Spain, America and Canada.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paula-burlet-2