TOURISM and hospitality bosses have called for the Scottish Government to provide testing for staff before hotels are allowed to re-open on July 15.

In a letter to Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, Highland businesses have asked for access to the Inverness UHI test centre, which they claim has space capacity for testing.

The plea, co-ordinated by David Whiteford, chairman of the North Highland Initiative, has been supported by a host of traders including Tanja Lister from The Kylesku Hotel in Sutherland and Murray Lamont from Mackays Hotel in Wick.

The letter says: “Indeed, initial testing upon arrival into such a position, coupled with ongoing routine testing would be the single most important act that could be undertaken to give confidence to hotel staff members, hotel guests and most importantly the communities in which they are positioned.

“It would also mean that the chances of a second 'spike' taking hold via the hospitality sector would be unlikely as it would be extinguished at an early stage.”

It adds: “Whilst we understand it would take some time to organise a routine programme of testing, we would ask that immediate access to the Inverness UHI Test Centre be granted to those staff returning from outwith the Highlands whilst further details of a longer term testing regime are considered.

“It is our understanding that there is significant spare capacity at this test site which would resolve this ‘business critical’ issue immediately in the short-term.

“It would be a great pity if all the good work that has been undertaken by Scottish Government to support the hospitality sector in these dire times would be undone through this currently ‘missing link’.”

Tanja Lister from the Kylesku Hotel in Sutherland, added: “Our industry faces very uncertain times. Not only do we feel a great weight of responsibility for the safety of our teams, our guests but also for our communities- where there is already a heightened anxiety about the return of tourism.

“Having the ability to test our teams, especially those in live-in positions, would be an enormous confidence boost and reassurance. Crucially, it would allow us to detect any issues very early on, preventing a local outbreak and also a large second spike which would close our businesses down once more. I'm not sure many would survive this scenario.”