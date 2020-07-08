During lockdown, some Scots have been basking in the opportunity to enjoy some much needed alone time.

Now, those enjoying the solitude can take their privacy one step further with an entirely private Scottish island all to themselves.

An island off the western shore of southern Loch Lomond is to be launched on the market, boasting private, secluded bays and ancient woodland.

Inchconnachan has been in the ownership of the Colquhoun family since the 14th century but uninhabited for the last 20 years.

Now, it is set to go on the market for offers of more than £500,000.

The island is only accessible by boat from the shores of Luss, and is home to some of the best wildlife the country has to offer.

Inchconnachan’s ancient oak woodland and secluded bays attract otters and deer, along with a wide variety of birds including the endangered capercaillie and the occasional pair of nesting ospreys.

The island is both an Area of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation as well as being part of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Surrounded by a beautiful backdrop of mountain ranges, including Ben Lomond, the island currently home to a derelict Colonial-style timber bungalow dating from the 1920s, reputedly built by retired tea merchant, Admiral Sullivan in the style of an Indian tea plantation bungalow.

But if you want a little more luxury, planning consent and detailed architectural drawings have been obtained to replace the existing bungalow with a new four-bedroom lodge and one-bedroom warden’s house, along with a boathouse and pier.

Cameron Ewer for Savills said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a beautiful and completely private, yet accessible, retreat and create a wonderful new residence there. For those seeking peace and seclusion, yet wanting all that this part of Scotland has to offer in the way of nature and water-based sport and activities, this is surely the ultimate prize.”

Tom Stewart-Moore for Knight Frank said: “To be able to build your own house on your own private island but yet in a very accessible and beautiful part of the country will be a dream for many and is likely to have global appeal.”