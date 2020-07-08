A TOTAL of 17 people died from Covid-19 in Scotland over the last week – bringing the country’s death toll to 4,173.
New weekly figures published by the National Records of Scotland, which include confirmed and suspected deaths linked to coronavirus, show that there has now been a weekly reduction in Covid-19 deaths for 10 weeks in a row.
This week’s statistics are the lowest total since the middle of March. A total of 77 per cent of all deaths involved Covid-19 are people over the age of 75, while 46 per cent of Covid-19 deaths to date have taken place in care homes, the same proportion as in hospitals.
The proportion of Covid-19 deaths that took place in care homes increased during the early weeks of the pandemic but has dropped back in recent weeks and made up 27 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths in the last week. The number of deaths in care homes fell for a tenth week, by 12 to four.
The Scottish health board area with the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the last week was Lothian with seven deaths.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS board has the highest total number of coronavirus deaths with 1,328 and also the highest rate of Covid-19 deaths with 11.2 deaths per 19,000 people.
