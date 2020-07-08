SCOTS will not be allowed to go on holiday in Spain without quarantining for 14 days on returning home.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that from July 10, Scots will be permitted to visit “air bridge” countries on the UK Government’s "green list" which are "considered low risk".

But the First Minister said that she “cannot in good conscious” allow people to return from Spain without self-isolating.

She added: “Quarantine requirements cannot be immediately lifted from Spain and Serbia.”

Ms Sturgeon said that further “assessment of the current situation” would determine whether to further relax the list of countries, including Spain.

The First Minister said that Scots can return from the 39 green list of countries including Austria, Germany, Malta and Norway as well as some amber countries including France and Greece.

Ms Sturgeon said the differences between Scotland and England’s approach, where all green and amber countries are set for air bridges, is down to the “prevalence of the virus”.

She added that for every 100,000 people in the population in Scotland, officials estimate that 28 have Covid-19 – while the rate is thought to be around 180 in the UK as a whole – meaning that Spain has a “significantly higher prevalence” than Scotland at 330.

A war of words broke out between the Scottish Government and officials in Westminster last week over the air bridges, that would permit holidays to certain named countries without the need to self-isolate for two weeks.

Edinburgh Airport bosses accused the First Minister of “dragging her feet” over air bridges and putting jobs at risk by “dithering” over the issue.

