NICOLA Sturgeon has said she "deeply regrets" a delay to the Scottish Government's flagship childcare plans.

A commitment to give parents 1,140 hours a year of free early years education for three and four-year-olds has already been delayed beyond the planned implementation date of August 2020 due to the pandemic.

In a letter to councils, children's minister Maree Todd has now said the policy – which would also benefit some two-year-olds – will not be introduced in the 2020/21 school year.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said: "I'm deeply sorry.

"The expansion of childcare is one of the commitments of my Government in this term of Parliament that mattered most to me, because it is so transformational in terms of the opportunities and the attainment of young people later in education, but it also is a massive financial benefit to parents.

"I deeply regret that it has to be slightly delayed, because also it was on track to be delivered and it's a massive policy so that was no mean feat in itself.

"But I hope people will understand it is just inevitable."

She added: "We will as quickly as possible get it back on track and deliver it as quickly as possible, and I remain just as committed today as I was pre-Covid to fulfilling this commitment in full so that children and parents get the fullest benefit from it as quickly as possible."

Ms Todd told local authority directors of education that a revised date for implementing the policy will be jointly agreed by the government and councils "taking full consideration of the factors impacting on delivery, including the disruption to capital programmes".

She said: "Recognising the significant impact of the coronavirus and recovery, it will not be feasible to reinstate a universal 1,140 duty in the academic year 20/21, or while the coronavirus public health measures, which significantly impact on ELC (early learning and childcare) capacity, remain in place, if that is longer."

She said councils will be given at least six months notice of the new start date.

The letter, from Ms Todd and Stephen McCabe, the children and young people's spokesman at council umbrella body Cosla, said an "initial assessment of readiness" is to be carried out in December 2020.

This will consider the "progress in recovery" from the pandemic, as well as the operational and financial implications of making the change.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had announced the "transformational" plans to virtually double free early years care from 600 hours a year back in October 2017.

Ms Todd and Mr McCabe both stress in the letter they "remain absolutely committed to the benefits of the expansion, and the return to 1,140 as soon as it is reasonable to do so".

But from August 11, the amount of free childcare families are entitled to will remain at 600 hours, with the legal obligation on councils to provide the extra hours having already been suspended because of coronavirus.

An Audit Scotland report at the start of the March found councils had made "steady progress" towards achieving the increased hours, but stressed then that extensive recruitment and building works was still required.

Scottish Greens parliamentary co-leader Alison Johnstone said while it is understandable coronavirus has had an impact on rolling out the policy, news that it could be delayed by a year is a "blow to parents".

She said: "Many families have planned their lives around the expectation that their child would be attending nursery from August, and the consequences of this now not happening will be stark.

"If the First Minister is serious about building the fairer, greener Scotland that the Scottish Government often talks of, she must ensure that free childcare is available for every child in Scotland as soon as possible.

"Without it, many parents, particularly women and single parents, will continue to be excluded from the workforce."