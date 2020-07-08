A SENIOR SNP MP and former minister liked a tweet which appeared to describe Nicola Sturgeon as a “narcissistic sociopath”.
Kenny MacAskill, who was Justice Secretary between 2007 and 2014, has now 'unliked' the social media post.
The East Lothian MP is a critic of Ms Sturgeon and is seen as an ally of former first minister Alex Salmond.
The tweet he liked referred to a story on The Herald's website about how the company Slanj has seen a surge in tartan facemask sales after Ms Sturgeon was pictured wearing one.
A Twitter user had posted a picture of Ms Sturgeon retweeting the story and added: "Narcissistic sociopaths will do as narcissistic sociopaths do.”
A source close to Mr MacAskill told The Scottish Sun he had liked the tweet not because of the remark about the First Minister, but as a comment on the "commercialism" of face coverings.
Mr MacAskill has been contacted for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment