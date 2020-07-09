THE Prime Minister has tried to stiffen our resolve by regularly invoking the “Blitz spirit”. VE Day and the passing of Dame Vera Lynn, were conscripted to remind us of when we were all in it together. Time, of course, lends enchantment. Dunkirk became a miracle only with hindsight. My father was then in London and recalled the widespread sense of defeatism. Some nicknamed the evacuated troops the “Dunkirk Harriers”, because of the speed of their retreat. Low’s famous cartoon, “All behind you Winston”, doesn’t tell the full story. Churchill’s government survived two votes of no confidence in 1942. Four million working days were lost in 1944 due to strike action. Crime flourished during the blackout, there was looting and theft from the dead in bombed cities.

However, there’s no questioning the resilience of those who, as Churchill put it, “KBO, kept buggering on”. Hundreds of thousands of sons, brothers, husbands and fathers were absent in the armed forces. The evacuation of children from cities scattered families even more widely. Tens of thousands lost everything, literally overnight. Yet, people went to work, children went to school. Thousands of women did dangerous and back breaking work in factories and on the land.