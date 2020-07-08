THREE men have been charged in connection with disorder in Glasgow during protests last month.
A 20-year-old and 24-year-old are due to appear Glasgow Sheriff Court today while a another man, 54, has been charged with assault and will appear at a later date.
The charges come following a review by police into the events of Sunday, June 14, when protesters clashed with rival groups over calls for the removal of statues in the city.
Officers have described the scenes as "disgraceful" and blasted the "thuggish behaviour by those intent on causing violent disruption".
Hundreds of people turned out at the city's George Square to protect the Cenotpath and other monuments.
Detective Inspector Sarah McArthur, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: "Our investigation into the recent events in George Square continues.
"The disgraceful scenes we witnessed were completely unacceptable and the thuggish behaviour by those intent on causing violent disruption will not be tolerated.
"I would encourage anyone with information in relation to the disorder to contact Police Scotland on 101.
"We take all such incidents of disorder or hate crime seriously and all reports will be fully investigated."
A fourth man, 22, was arrested in connection with the disorder and released pending further enquiries.
