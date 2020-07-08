The seven-year-old girl who died in a “freak accident” in a Perthshire river has been named as Freya Skene.

Her mother Brooke Reid, 26, who was forced down a series of waterfalls along with Freya in the incident, has paid tribute to her family’s “guardian angel”.

The tragedy unfolded in the River Braan near Ossian’s Cave, Dunkeld, on Monday evening.

The emergency services were called out at around 6.50pm to a report of two people in difficulty in the water.

Freya and her mother, from Dundee, were taken by ambulance to the city’s Ninewells Hospital but the youngster later died.

Ms Reid was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

In a statement released via Police Scotland, she said: “We had to say goodbye to our best friend, our life, our world, our everything.

“Freya and I were in a freak accident that had us pulled down multiple waterfalls.

“I was lucky to survive but sadly our poor baby girl passed away. Freya was a cheeky little devil who we loved so much. She was our little guardian angel.

“Our family are so grateful for all of the support we have received. However, we now ask that we are given time to grieve for Freya in peace.”

Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Freya’s death and the investigation has concluded with a report being sent to the procurator fiscal.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted earlier: “This is devastating news at The Hermitage and I extend my deepest sympathy to the family of this young girl.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Birnie, of Dundee CID, said: “Our sincere condolences are with Freya’s family, community and all those affected by this absolutely tragic accident.

“I would like to recognise the efforts of the emergency responders who attended the scene and also the medical staff who later battled to save Freya.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses who came forward to us with information.

“We continue to provide support to Freya’s family. I would like to stress that the family have requested that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”