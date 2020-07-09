A man who was stabbed outside a Glasgow hotel has said he thought he was dying while he lay bleeding on the pavement.

Mex Abin said he was the first person to be attacked by Badreddin Abadlla Adam, a 28-year-old from Sudan who was shot dead by police after the stabbings on West George Street on June 26.

The attack left six people injured, including 42-year-old police constable David Whyte.

Abin is the first victim to speak of the incident and said he thought of his mother as he lay on the ground outside the Park Inn hotel.

The 20-year-old said Adam called him over and then slapped him on the face before stabbing him in his right side, then his left.

He told the Daily Record: "I think the knife was small. I didn't even see it. I felt something had happened to my body but I didn't know he had stabbed me. I was shocked. I panicked. I just wanted to run but he wouldn't let go of my T-shirt. I was screaming and struggling.

"His face was cold and calm. God must have saved me because I don't know how but I pulled back - my T-shirt ripped and I broke free."

He said he ran towards his friend, who helped him to sit down, while a kitchen worker from the hotel rushed over and applied pressure to the wounds.

Mr Abin, who is from the Ivory Coast, said: "I was on a pavement, sure I was dying. I thought of my mum. I thought if I closed my eyes I would never wake up again. I was afraid to die."

The other people injured were men aged 17, 18, 38 and 53, with all victims taken to hospital for treatment.

Two of the injured are members of staff at the hotel while three are asylum seekers.

Mr Abin told the newspaper that Adam was "quiet and kept to himself" and said he did not really know him.

He praised the medical staff who treated him in hospital, saying: "I thank them a thousand times for saving my life."

He also said he forgives Adam for stabbing him and that the attacker "lost his mind and that is not his fault".