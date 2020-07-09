FACE coverings are to become mandatory across all shops in Scotland as of tomorrow.

Following the move to make the coverings compulsory on public transport, the First Minister argued that "as we all start to interact more, it is vital that we take all reasonable steps to reduce risk.

"And we know that these coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission indoors."

To help people along with the process, the Scottish Government have released a handy video on how to make your own face mask - using just a hair bobble or rubber band and a T-shirt.

From Friday 10 July, you will be required by law to wear a face covering when you go into a shop. Face coverings are already mandatory on all public transport.



Some exemptions apply, which you can read about at https://t.co/u4CivwyYl4



Learn how to make your own ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yGmXyl46Lr — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 7, 2020

How will it be enforced?

The First Minister said the rules will be enforced in a similar way to those on public transport.

She said it would be "not fair or reasonable" to expect shop workers to enforce the rules - and instead it would be down to the police to do so.

Fixed penalty notices - which start at £60 - could be handed out by the police, but she says they will do so only at a last resort.

Ms Sturgeon added: "All of us can help by doing this voluntarily because it can make a difference".

Who is exempt?

Children under five will be exempt from this rule, Ms Sturgeon confirmed, along with those with certain medical conditions.

Following in line with the public transport rules, then the following groups may also be exempt:

Police officers/first responders in an emergency

Staff separate by a physical barrier – including bus drivers behind a screen

Anyone with a health condition where a mask would cause difficulty, including asthma

You need to take medication

To speak with someone who lip reads

When asked to remove it by a relevant authority, e.g. Police officer.

But Ms Sturgeon said: “For everyone else, face coverings will be mandatory."

What else was announced?

From tomorrow, the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport at that time.

Pubs, restaurants and shops will be allowed to adhere to a one-metre rule instead, with mitigation measures in place.

But the general rule in law will be that businesses must take reasonable measures to ensure two-metre distancing is maintained, she said.