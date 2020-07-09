A 'clap for Nicola Sturgeon' event has been organised to recognise the First Minister's 50th birthday.
Scots are being asked to take to their doorsteps on Sunday, July 19 at 8pm to applaud.
The event's organiser, Siobhan McCann, asked people to use bagpipes and pans to make sure 'Westminster hears us' while recognising Ms Sturgeon's 'exceptional job' during the coronavirus pandemic.
She wrote: "Our First Minister has done an exceptional job throughout what’s been a strange year so far, to say the least.
"We clapped for our fantastic NHS. We even clapped for Boris at some point (why, I’m not quite sure).
"Let’s give Nicola the “full regalia” on her 50th birthday, Sunday 19th July at 8pm.
"Get the pipes and pans oot and cheer once more for oor Nicola!
"And let’s make sure Westminster hear us!"
So far, more than 13,000 people have expressed an interest in getting involved, while more than 3500 have said they're definitely taking part.
