Mourners have lined the streets of Edinburgh to pay tribute to a three-year-old boy who tragically passed away in a car crash in the city last Tuesday.

Xander Irvine was on an afternoon walk with his mother, Victoria, when he was struck by a vehicle on Morningside Road. The toddler later died from the fatal injuries he sustained from the collision.

Victoria and husband Paul asked for mourners to line the streets of Morningside Road to pay their respects to the tot, as the funeral cortege passed on its way to a cemetery.

And 400 red roses were left on the pavement for the public to pick up and lay on the bonnet of the hearse, which was led by a funeral director dressed in a top hat, as well as a police car and a fire engine.

A floral wreath reading 'Xander' could be seen in the back of the hearse.

In a heart-breaking statement released by Police Scotland on Thursday, the family said: “Xander Paul Thomas Irvine, 3-years old, was out for a walk in Morningside with his mother on Tuesday afternoon when a tragic accident occurred.

“Xander was a very happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy who was very dearly loved by his parents Victoria and Paul. Xander was a real chatterbox who just loved books, playing with all sorts of vehicles and his Lego. He really enjoyed life and he enriched the lives of everyone he met.

“Victoria and Paul are devastated and feel as if their hearts have been ripped out. Xander will be so very sorely missed by them both and all his family and friends in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“His parents would like to thank the paramedics, police, the fire and rescue service and members of the public for their help at the scene of the accident. Also, thank you to all the hospital staff and the police liaison for their help and to the public for their support to both Victoria and Paul and their families.

“What will we do without you Xander?”

Local residents have been laying flowers in memory of Xander following the crash last week, along with cuddly toys and notes of remembrance.

Tributes were also laid at the scene of the fatal crash outside the St Columba's Hospice charity shop.

One tribute read: “Beautiful boy we love and miss you. Your smile could light up a room. Forever in our hearts.”

A private service followed by a burial took place at Morningside Cemetery.