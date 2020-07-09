YOU report that police will assiduously enforce the law against drivers who overtake cyclists too close, and that every week in Scotland at least three cyclists suffer serious, life-changing injuries, usually from a collision with a vehicle (“Drivers warned: Give space to cyclists or risk criminal conviction”, The Herald, July 7). Yet no politician, government agency, or local authority while hailing the recent huge increase in cycling (and walking) has yet acceded to the demands of safety campaigners to replace the current fault-based compensation system with strict liability.

Many drivers claim that they always do drive with due consideration for vulnerable road users and are outraged by the suggestion that they should be automatically liable for the consequences of any lapses. Such assertions of innocence are less convincing when one thinks of the young mother doing the school run before racing off for a nine o'clock start at her workplace, or the middle-aged businessman late for a meeting at which he hopes to conclude a profitable contract. And how many “careful” drivers comply with the 20mph speed limit which is specifically intended to protect vulnerable road users?