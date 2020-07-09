An increase in walking seen during the coronavirus outbreak should continue, Scots have been told.

Scottish Natural Heritage and the University of Edinburgh have urged Scots to embrace recent positive societal impacts experienced during the pandemic, including the surge in physical exercise.

These organisations want the increased numbers of people walking and cycling locally, connecting with nature and boosting individual physical and mental wellbeing in the process.

Lee Craigie, Scotland’s active nation commissioner, said: “We believe that by encouraging more people to walk more often, and by creating safe and attractive places to walk, we can harness some of the positive societal changes that the coronavirus lockdown has brought and begin to rebuild our communities for the better.

“It should be done in an equitable way within and across our communities to support a reduction in health inequalities.

“Just a 30-minute daily walk is one of the best ways to look after our physical and mental health – and right now is the perfect time to experience these associated benefits.

“From continuing to encourage local walking for ‘daily exercise’ to supporting people to walk for short journeys to the shops, to work, and to schools, we’ll move forward from this pandemic to a healthier, cleaner, safer and happier nation.”

The organisations are involved in the implementation of The Scottish Government’s National Walking Strategy.

They are pledging to work towards walking being prioritised in national and local planning developments, and aim to encourage walking initiatives, a shift from private vehicle use to public and active modes of travel, and more 20mph zones in towns and cities.