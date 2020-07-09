THE Scottish Government is ending free university tuition fees for EU students.

Higher Education Minister Richard Leonard said the move was part of the "stark reality" of Brexit.

The policy was previously estimated to cost almost £100 million a year.

EU students were entitled to the same free university tuition as Scottish students under European law.

Mr Lochhead told MSPs: "As a result of EU law, since this government abolished tuition fees, we have treated EU students in the same way we treat students from Scotland. They do not pay tuition fees.

"It is only as a result of EU law applying in Scotland that this was possible – indeed it was mandatory.

"Our EU law obligations cease at the end of the transition period.

"And continuing with this arrangement from 21/22 would significantly increase the risk of any legal challenge.

"Following the UK’s vote to leave the EU, I have previously announced that 20/21 was a transition year for the policy and it is with a heavy heart that we have taken the difficult decision to end free education for new EU students from the academic year 2021/22 onwards as a consequence of Brexit.

"EU students who have already started their studies, or who start this autumn, will not be affected and will still be tuition free for the entirety of their course.

"That is the stark reality of Brexit and a painful reminder that our country’s decisions are affected by UK policies that we do not support and did not vote for.

"Our internationalism remains a key strength of higher education in Scotland.

"So, we will discuss with the sector an ambitious scholarship programme to ensure that the ancient European nation of Scotland continues to attract significant numbers of European students to study here."