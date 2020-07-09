The family of a woman who died after a five-vehicle crash have paid tribute to the “beautiful” 37-year-old.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A7066 near Bathgate in West Lothian at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Five vehicles – including three cars and two motorcycles – were involved in the collision.

Fiona Reid, from Seafield, West Lothian, was one of the car drivers and died in hospital on Tuesday.

In a statement released by West Lothian Police, Fiona Reid was named as the driver who died in hospital on Tuesday 8 July after the collision involving three cars and two motorbikes. Her family said: “We are shocked and heartbroken at the loss of Fiona.

“She was a beautiful, caring woman who was loved by many.

“The family would like to extend their thanks to everyone who has contacted them with kind messages of support, it just shows how much Fiona was admired.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services and other motorists at the scene who assisted Fiona.

“This has been a major shock to us and we would appreciate our privacy at this time.”

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of the Lothians road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved with this incident.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses about the crash but would still appeal to anyone who has any information on exactly what happened.

“I would also ask anyone that has any dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in contact.”

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2397 of Monday, 6 July, 2020."