93-year-old Glaswegian actor and comedian Johnny Beattie passed away at St Margaret’s Hospice, Glasgow.
The Scottish comedian was known for his role as Malcolm Henderson on River City and acted in shows including Rab C Nesbitt and Scotch & Wry.
Born in Govan, Beattie worked in the shipyards before becoming an actor in a career that spanned over six decades.
During his career he was a stand-up comedian, panto dame and TV quiz show host on STV’s 1980s show Now You See It.
Members of the acting community have offered their condolences on Twitter.
So sad to hear this news of Johnny Beattie. A true legend.— Scarlett Maltman (@ScarlettMaltman) July 9, 2020
My thoughts are with his family and loved ones 💜 https://t.co/rXndkwHg3h
So sad to learn that Johnny Beattie has passed away. A genuine giant of the Scottish Variety and acting fraternity and by all accounts a really lovely man (e.g. in the tweet below from @PaulEnglishhack ). Thinking of his family, friends and many colleagues who will miss him so. https://t.co/Epb91PYUv3— Officer Karen (@kazbaa) July 9, 2020
My heart is sad to hear of the passing of the LEGENDARY Johnny Beattie. Getting to work with him on screen will forever be a career highlight of mine. I watched him in AWE. He was an exeptional talent but above all, a complete gentleman. Sending love to all of his family 💛🎭🎬 pic.twitter.com/GRR1z3uCTp— Leah MacRae (@leah_macrae) July 9, 2020
So sad to hear that legendary Scots entertainer Johnny Beattie has passed away. May he RIP. pic.twitter.com/NlGCBJ8jmo— The Ross Owen Show 🎙️ (@TheRossOwenShow) July 9, 2020
Sad to hear that the legendary #JohnnyBeattie has left us at the age of 93. An absolute gent of the first order with a razor sharp wit that was always kind. My thoughts and condolences go to his family. pic.twitter.com/d2o7np01ne— Líam Rudden 🧢 (@LiamRudden) July 9, 2020
