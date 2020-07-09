93-year-old Glaswegian actor and comedian Johnny Beattie passed away at St Margaret’s Hospice, Glasgow.

The Scottish comedian was known for his role as Malcolm Henderson on River City and acted in shows including Rab C Nesbitt and Scotch & Wry.

Born in Govan, Beattie worked in the shipyards before becoming an actor in a career that spanned over six decades.

During his career he was a stand-up comedian, panto dame and TV quiz show host on STV’s 1980s show Now You See It.

Members of the acting community have offered their condolences on Twitter.