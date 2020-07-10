WILLIAM Neilson (Letters, July 9) is the latest to seek to overthrow the basic concept of our justice system that you are innocent until proven guilty. I understand that the introduction of strict liability for accidents involving motor vehicles and bicycles, which he seeks, relates to civil rather than criminal law. But a motorist who collides with a cyclist would still face penalties if unable to prove their innocence. Increased insurance premiums, which can last for some years, are at very least as severe a penalty as a one-off criminal fine. Certainly motorists who drive dangerously should face a penalty, but only if they are proven to be guilty.

Maybe I am being cynical in thinking that many proponents of strict liability are uninsured cyclists seeking access to motorists’ insurance cover. But that, surely, is best addressed by making insurance compulsory for all cyclists wishing to cycle on public roads or cycle paths.