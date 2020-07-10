The coronavirus pandemic has not yet reached its peak, the World Health Organisation has warned.

Director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus is not under control 'in most of the world' and is in fact 'getting worse'.

His warning comes as quarantine rules in Scotland relax on Friday with the introduction of 'air bridges'.

People travelling to Scotland from a number of countries, including France, will not be required to quarantine, with changes coming into effect from July 10.

However, Spain and Serbia are the two notable exceptions, with concerns over the transmission rate still prevalent.

Dr Ghebreyesus said the total number of cases of coronavirus worldwide has doubled in the last six weeks.

Speaking at the member state briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic evaluation, he said: “The virus has upended health systems in some of the world’s wealthiest nations, while some countries that have mounted a successful response have been of modest means.

“We know that when countries take a comprehensive approach based on fundamental public health measures – such as find, isolate, test and treat cases, and trace and quarantine contacts – the outbreak can be brought under control.

“But in most of the world, the virus is not under control. It is getting worse.

“More than 11.8 million cases of Covid-19 have now been reported to WHO. More than 544,000 lives have been lost.

“And the pandemic is still accelerating. The total number of cases has doubled in the last six weeks.”

The relaxation of the quarantine rules has largely been welcomed by political figures and the tourism industry, although Labour has criticised the Government for failing to set up so-called air bridges to other countries.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said that workers and holidaymakers were paying the price of the Government’s failure to act.

He added: “The fact they have been unable to negotiate air bridges is an indictment of their failure to tackle the crisis at home.”