A desperate search is underway to rescue a man feared drowned in Loch Ness.

Emergency services were called to Dores Bay at the popular tourist location at around 6.50pm on Thursday.

Police say two men had fallen from a boat into the loch, and rescue crews managed to pull one to safety.

However, the search resumed this morning for the second man, after being stood down in the early hours.

Police, fire and coastguard services remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.50pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, emergency services were made aware of two men having fallen from a boat into Loch Ness near Dores Bay.

“One man has been rescued from the water and a search is currently ongoing for the other.”