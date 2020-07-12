THE date for hairdressers and barbers to reopen in Scotland has been revealed.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, the First Minister confirmed a number of lockdown measures would be eased across the country as we moved into Phase 3.

She suggested that becuase of the drastic nature of the recent changes, it could be some time until we reach the final phase of the four-part route map out of lockdown.

Among the eagerly anticipated dates announced for reopening - which generated laughter in Parliament - is that of hairdressers and barbers.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed this is from July 15.

Personal retail services such as beauticians and tailors can reopen with enhanced hygiene measures can also reopen from July 22.

Here, we outline some of the changes that will likely face you at the hairdressers:

What changes will there be inside?

The British Beauty Council has outlined a number of suggested guidelines for social distancing and hygiene within hairdressers and salons.

They suggest, among other advice, the following:

Staff members are to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and a disposable apron.

Disposable towels and disposable paper gowns to be used rather than machine washed ones.

To erect Perspex screens throughout the salon area, including the till area, backwash stations and hairdresser chairs to help limit the spread of infection.

Will I have to wear a mask?

According to the British Beauty Council, clients are to “bring their own PPE” unless employers decide to supply.

Currently, it looks like it will be a matter for each individual salon to decide – but going on that advice it is probable you will have to wear a face covering.

What else might change?

Some hairdressers may opt to extend their opening hours – meaning staff can see clients but have less people inside at any one time.

As with supermarkets, the British Beauty Council recommends a “vulnerable hour” first thing, once the salon has been deep cleaned from the previous day.

It may also be harder to get an appointment, with extreme demand following lockdown and the need for an extra 15 minutes to be allocated for cleaning between clients.

Many places will only allow pre-bookings, not walk-ins, and advance payments over the phone would be encouraged.

Indoor waiting areas could also be scrapped, with customers having to wait outside until being called in at the time of their appointment.

Will it cost more?

As expected, this might be the case.

A note on the British Beauty Council website reads: “It may be advisable to raise prices to cover cost of PPE, longer opening hours, sanitisation and hygiene equipment, reduced appointments and other accrued costs as a result of COVID-19”.