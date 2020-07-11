HE is one of the most popular film stars in the world who has won two Academy Awards for his work on camera. Now Tom Hanks, who has been recovering from the coronavirus, has written a new movie he also stars in that begins streaming today.

What’s the movie?

Greyhound, which is based on a 1955 book, The Good Shepherd, by English novelist, C. S. Forester, is a war film. Hanks stars as Captain Ernest Krause, commander of the USS Keeling, who leads an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II, pursued by German submarines.

Hanks wrote it?

He adapted the novel for the screen and it’s not the first time. He also wrote and directed the 1996 movie, That Thing You Do! And co-wrote the 2011 film, Larry Crowne, as well as appearing in both.

Where can I see Greyhound?

It was supposed to be released in cinemas last month but was delayed by the pandemic. The distribution rights were sold to Apple TV and they release the film today, which has so far garnered positive reviews.

Hanks is usually big box office news?

His films have grossed more than $4.9 billion in North America and more than $9.96 billion worldwide.

He had the virus?

The star of movies ranging from Big to Toy Story, who won Oscars for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, was the first global celebrity to confirm he had coronavirus. Both he and his wife were diagnosed while in Australia in March where Hanks had been had been filming the as-yet untitled Elvis Presley biopic, with the 63-year-old Californian actor playing Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Have they both recovered?

They are both well now, but Hanks said that the virus left him “wiped” at the time, adding that their symptoms had been so different. While he had "bad body aches and was very fatigued", his wife "went through a tougher time than I did", with a higher fever, loss of taste and smell and extreme nausea.

The star is a mask advocate?

Although face coverings are not mandatory everywhere in the world, Hanks said he has "no respect" for those who refuse to wear one in public during the pandemic. He said: "I mean, when you drive a car, you've got to obey speed limits, you've got to use your turn signals, you've got to avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can't do those three things, you shouldn't be driving a car. If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you man. I don't buy your argument".

As for Hanks and his new movie?

He is lamenting the fact the film won’t take to the silver screen, saying: “We are all heartbroken that this film will not be released in theatres”, saying it had been made for "a big, massive, immersive experience that can really only come out when you're in a movie theatre with at least 100 other people".

But with the pandemic raging, Hanks said "we've got to roll with these punches”.