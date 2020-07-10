Thousands of iOS users across the world are having issues accessing mobile phone apps.
Apps including Spotify, Tinder, TikTok and Facebook have been affected by the apparent problems.
Although not yet confirmed, early reports suggest the outages are being caused by Facebook's SDK.
Apps use the SDK to manage user logins. Facebook said on its developer platform this morning that it was investigating errors which had surfaced.
Spotify bosses confirmed that 'something's out of tune', and said they are investigating the cause of the outage.
Currently, almost 10,000 people have reported issues with the streaming site, with problems being registered in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.
It also appears European countries including the Netherlands and parts of Germany are having trouble on the platform.
According to website DownDetector, 59% of the 9000+ issues reported have been to do with streaming music, with many users reporting crashes on the mobile app.
Something’s out of tune. We’re currently investigating, and we’ll keep you posted here!— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) July 10, 2020
Others are having trouble with logging into their accounts.
