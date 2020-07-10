SCOTS youth football bosses have called for more clarity as they prepare to return to action.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed yesterday contact sports could resume for youngsters on Monday as the country enters Phase Three of its exit from lockdown.

It means thousands of kids across the country are set to finally enjoy a reunion after months on the sidelines.

But, some have criticised a "lack of information" from football authority bosses.

Willie Smith, founder of Glasgow-based Hillwood Football Club, said: “We have been disappointed in the Scottish FA in their Covid-19 response.

“When we were going from Phase One into Phase Two there wasn’t any information for clubs until two weeks late.

Willie Smith, centre

“As a club, we are well prepared for it and we have taken measures, including putting hand sanitiser units in place. But that’s all been done without any formal assistance from the SFA.”

Nicola Sturgeon gave youth football the go ahead yesterday

Mr Smith also criticised the SFA for barely reducing the costs of their coaching courses in recent weeks, despite taking all of the sessions online.

He added: “We are all struggling with a lack of information.”

Thomas Kelly, general secretary for the Glasgow and District Youth Football League, which is responsible for teams such as Cranhill United, Drumchapel Amateurs, and Glasgow Boys FC, joined calls for more information.

He said: “We are hoping for more clarity from the SFA to allow us to return to football safely.

“We just don’t feel there’s been enough information for teams.”

The Herald understands the SFA will publish details today regarding the return of youth football.

Thomas McKeown, Scottish FA board director and chair of the JRG Grassroots Sub Group, said in a statement on Thursday: “The Scottish FA welcomes the Scottish Government update on the move to Phase Three of the route map out of lockdown.

“We are urgently assessing what these changes mean for football. We would reiterate that changes cannot be implemented before Monday 13 July, as outlined by Scottish Government.

“We want to thank everyone in the grassroots game for their continued patience and support. We will continue to work with the Scottish Government, sportscotland and other stakeholders on the return for football and will update as soon as possible.”