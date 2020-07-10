Julia Sawalha has released a statement expressing her anger at not being in the Chicken Run sequel after she claimed she was told her voice sounds "too old".

Sawalha, who played Ginger the chicken in the 2000 animated original, said she felt "devastated and furious" and had been "unfairly dismissed".

She said she had "officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted" after being told the role was being recast.

In an open letter, the 51-year-old actress said she had been "informed out of the blue" that the producers of Chicken Run 2 were recasting Ginger.

"The reason they gave is that my voice now sounds 'too old' and they wanted a younger actress." she wrote.

"I went to great lengths to prove to the production that my voice is nigh on the same as it was in the original film.

"I am saddened that I have lost the chance to work with Nick Park and Peter Lord from whom I learnt so much."

Chicken Run 2 announcement!

I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted.

If you are interested, do read what I have to say about it.#ageism @actforchangehqhttps://t.co/MqUCOLWuPZ — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) July 9, 2020

In the letter, Sawalha also posted a link of her filming herself speaking some of her old dialogue. She stated that she had sent a video to the sequel's producers and received a "very kind" response from an unnamed "creative" - who said the recasting would still go ahead.

It has been reported the Mel Gibson will also not return to Chicken Run 2, with Sawalha suggesting in the letter that he had been "axed" because his voice was "now too old" and that the same "excuse" was being used to justify her exclusion.

On the matter, she wrote: "Something in all of this doesn't quite ring true.

"I trust my instincts and they are waving red flags."

The film, which is being released by Netflix, is set to go into production next year.