Spotify has resolved an issue that prevented users from accessing mobile phone apps across the world.
Spotify's iOS app experienced a problem on Friday, meaning many users couldn't access their music.
According to reports, the issue was centred around in Facebook's software developer kit (SDK) for iOS which embeds Facebook functionality within other apps, for instance allowing people to log in to Spotify using their Facebook accounts.
The company tweeted: "Everything’s now back in tune! If you still need help, send us a tweet."
The apps were crashing because when they launch they were trying to reach Facebook's servers to authenticate any logins.
The issue was ongoing for around three hours.
