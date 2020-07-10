BORIS Johnson has been called to apologise for saying Srebrenica victims "weren't exactly angels".

The Prime Minister made the comments in a column he wrote for the Spectator Magazine more than two decades ago.

Now dozens of MPs have called on Mr Johnson to "urgently apologise" for the remarks on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the massacre.

A joint letter has been sent to the PM by Tony Lloyd, Labour MP for Rochdale, signed by 32 MPs - half of whom are Scottish.

They include the SNP's Stewart McDonald, Carol Monaghan, Alyn Smith, John Nicolson and Philippa Whitford, as well as Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine.

It states: "We call upon you to urgently apologise for the comments you made in the Spectator in 1997 regarding the Srebrenica genocide.

"In July 1995, 8,000 Muslim men and boys were rounded up from what was supposed to be a ‘safe enclave’ of Srebrenica protected by Dutch UN peacekeepers. They were taken away by Serbian forces and murdered.

"In 1997, when you were a political columnist for the Spectator, you wrote an article challenging Bianca Jagger’s support for more direct intervention against the Serbian Army in the Bosnian war.

"You wrote 'Alright, I say, the fate of Srebrenica was appalling. But they weren’t exactly angels, these Muslims'."

The MPs added that it was "unthinkable" the Prime Minster would "attend national memorial events without having apologised" and continued: "There can be no excuse for in any way blaming the victims of a genocide for its perpetration, not even for a Prime Minister."

The politicians said Mr Johnson had a "long and significant history of racist, Islamophobic and prejudicial statements" and so "your comments about Srebrenica cannot be seen as an isolated incident."

A Downing Street spokesman said: "This quote is clearly taken out of context. The Prime Minister has, over the last 25 years, consistently condemned the Srebrenica genocide as one of the worst crimes in history."