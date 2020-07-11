No deaths have been reported from coronavirus in Scotland for the last three days.

The death toll in the country remains unchanged at 2,490. Including presumed Covid-19 deaths, the death toll is 4175.

Figures released by the Scottish Government revealed seven new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Scotland.

The total figure now stands at 18,340.

Nicola Sturgeon reacted to the figure on Saturday afternoon, saying that Scots should still take care.

She wrote on Twitter: Positive cases in past 24 hrs back in single figures (7) after yesterday’s increase.

"Also, another day with no registered deaths amongst people who had tested positive.

Positive cases in past 24 hrs back in single figures (7) after yesterday’s increase 👍. Also, another day with no registered deaths amongst people who had tested positive. Progress still good - but with significant easing of lockdown next week, we all must take care #StaySafe https://t.co/qIHh2HddQf — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 11, 2020

"Progress still good - but with significant easing of lockdown next week, we all must take care #StaySafe"

It is the first weekend of phase three in the government's route map out of lockdown, which was set out by the First Minister on Thursday.

As of Friday, a maximum of 15 people from up to five households can meet outdoors, with up to eight people from three households being able to meet indoors.

Indoor meetings for non-shielding people can include overnight stays, so long as physical distancing is continued.

On Wednesday, hotel accommodation, hairdressers and places of worship can reopen.

Of the people who have tested positive, 4121 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since March 5.

Last night, 323 people were in hospital, three of whom were in intensive care and a further three in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.