Police have been forced to close a busy road near to a popular beauty spot amid concerns over congestion and 'dangerous parking'.
Scores of visitors are said to have descended on Duke's Pass around Loch Achray in the Trossachs on Saturday, causing a bottleneck to occur.
Scots hoping to travel this weekend were previously warned to avoid the popular tourist hotspot, with bosses at the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park warning of a large number of cars parked on the road, making it dangerous to pass.
READ MORE: Scotland reopens: Our favourite views, picnic spots, drives, walks, hills, lochs and beaches
Traffic Scotland say several car parks are at full capacity, including Rowardennan, Balmaha and Ben Venue.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that the A821 at Duke's Pass due to the volume of traffic in the area.
"A number of vehicles have been parked at the roadside, making it difficult to pass safely. Officers are currently managing traffic in the area and are liaising with the local authority. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at the present time.
READ MORE: Unreliable 'name and shame' Covid-19 test tracking in Scots care homes abandoned
"All drivers are urged to parked considerately and safely at all times, ensuring that their vehicle does not cause an obstruction when left unattended.
"We recognise that people have made significant sacrifices recently but we would ask people to use their judgement and avoid places which are busy to prevent beauty spots such as this from becoming over-crowded.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.