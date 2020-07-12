For lifeline charity the Butterfly Trust ending their services during lockdown just wasn't an option for them.

The trust offers valuable support, advice and mentoring for people living with cystic fibrosis and have adapted their services during a time of need.

Given the risks coronavirus posed to those with the chronic lung condition, face to face contact had to come to an abrupt end, but they found a way to help people.

Jamie Macfarlane, managing director of Edinburgh-based Butterfly Trust, said: "We couldn't just shut down we had to continue to work through this. Staff have been working from home to provide to support to people.

Given the uncertainty of the early days of lockdown, there have been a number of calls with concerns over work and finances.

Mr Macfarlane said: "Although we went into lockdown, for the people we deal with their problems didn't go away. Initially there was concerns over whether people should go to work and while that is something we couldn't determine for them, we gave them guidance on where they could find out about their rights. When lockdown came that issue resolved itself, but there was many others.

"We help access financial support with our usual face to face services and we had a number of calls in connection to claiming benefits at this time. We also provide help in accessing every day things like washing machines or tumble dryers. Someone with cystic fibrosis can't wait to save up for something like that, but it is a necessity as they can't have wet washing lying around when they have a lung condition."

Coming out of shielding on July 31, the trust will be looking at what kind of services they can reintroduce.

Mr Macfarlane added: "We need to look at how we do things without putting our service users at risk. We may have to look at continuing remotely for sometime and while working with young people can now resume that might not be possible for us straight away."

For more information on the Butterfly Trust go to http://www.butterflytrust.org.uk/