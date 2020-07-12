Three people have been arrested following reports of a disturbance at Queen’s Park Station in the south side of Glasgow.

A number of police vehicles were spotted at the scene on Victoria Road just before 3pm yesterday.

Four police vans and two cars lined the corner of Torrisdale Street and Victoria Road as they deal with the ongoing incident.

Three males aged 15, 28 and 35 were arrested at the scene.

Superintendent Stephen Dolan said: "A report was received of a large group gathered at Queens Park in Glasgow shortly after 2.50pm on Saturday, 11 July. Officers attended and engaged with the crowd to encourage them to disperse.

"Three males aged 15, 28 and 35 have been arrested in connection with a subsequent disturbance in the area."Officers have worked with partners from British Transport Police to disperse the gathering.

"The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

Scotrail reported that the incident had caused disruption to rail services at the station.

Taking to social media, they tweeted: "Due to a disturbance on a train at Queens Park, all services through the station may be delayed or revised."