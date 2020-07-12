A SAFETY warning has been issued to the fishing industry about the mandatory wearing of lifejackets as concerns grow about deaths caused by not wearing them – despite moves to supply them free to Scottish boats.

New figures show that six of the 12 fishermen who died at sea in 2018 and 2019 were not wearing lifejackets while commercial fishing was being judged as Britain’s most dangerous occupation.

Last year, three of the six fishermen who died in 2019 were found in the water and none were using buoyancy aids.

READ MORE: Scotland's Fisheries : The future for coastal fishing.

The vast majority of the deaths over the past two years occurred in Scottish waters. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch issued the flyer after the latest incident in which a boat skipper drowned in a Highlands river without a buoyancy aid.

William Sutherland, 51, died in September last year when the Anna-Marie II capsized as it entered the mouth of the of Brora river.

Last year it was decided to end a scheme to supply PFDs (personal floating devices) to fishermen on Scottish-registered boats, with the intention of increasing the usage of a flotation garment while working on the open deck.

MAIB has said deaths in the water from those not wearing PFD was of “great concern” and that “embedding behavioural change” could half the fatality rate in the fishing industry.

It comes a year after the end of a scheme to supply PFDs to fishermen on Scottish-registered boats, with the intention of increasing the usage of a flotation garment while working on the open deck.

Some 3,500 personal flotation devices (PFDs) were supplied to fishermen during the four-year scheme run by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and funded by the Scottish Government, European Fisheries Fund (EFF), the Scottish Fishermen’s Trust (SFT), and the UK Fisheries Offshore Oil and Gas Legacy Trust Fund (FLTC).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency issued an M Notice at the end of 2018 that stressed the increased risk of drowning if a PFD is not worn.

It said: “The MCA requires that, unless measures are in place which eliminate the risk of fishermen falling overboard, all fishermen must be provided with, and must wear, PFDs or safety harnesses. The measures preventing man-overboard must be documented in a written risk assessment.”

Despite a safety campaign by the Fishing Industry Safety Group and the distribution of approximately 8,000 free PFDs, “there is evidence that on many vessels, the risk of man-overboard has not been eliminated, and harnesses and PFDs are still not being worn”, said the MCA at the time.

The MAIB database of marine accidents between 2000 and 2017 recorded 153 fatal drowning accidents from UK-registered fishing vessels. Of these, 104 of the fatalities were not wearing PFDs, and 20 were wearing them. In the remaining 29 cases, it was unknown whether PFDs were worn at the time of the accident.

READ MORE: Scotland's fishing catch falls by £26 million

In its flyer to the fishing industry, the MAIB said: “In open fishing vessels the risk of capsize and inverting, particularly in steep waves, is higher compared with decked vessels.

“Therefore, it is important that fishermen reduce the risk of broaching and capsize by conducting a thorough assessment to ensure they are prepared if a capsize occurs.

“The MCA introduced the mandatory wearing of PFDs because of the significant number of fishermen who have drowned following fishing vessel accidents.

“The potential benefits of wearing a PFD far outweigh the risks of secondary issues, such as entrapment.”